– During a recent video released by NJPW, Gabe Kidd tore into his Wrestle Dynasty opponent, Kenny Omega, and said he’s unhappy in his current workplace of AEW. Below are some additional highlights (via Fightful):

Gabe Kidd on Kenny Omega: “I don’t care about this Kenny Omega touch. Whatever you think you’re doing, giving me a match at the Dome. I don’t need you. I don’t need you. He’s unhappy at his workplace. Well, leave then. You’re the president there. You’re a vice president there. If you’re not happy, f*** off.”

On his expectations for the match: “I expect he’ll get some receipts. I agreed to do the match because I’m a professional, but he’s gonna catch some serious licks in there regardless. I’m gonna f*** him up for what he did because I never envisioned this or saw things going down like this. So I’ll do the match, but he’s gonna know that he’s f***ed up, and I’m going there to hurt him at the end of the day.”

Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega happens on Sunday, January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty. The co-promotional event will be held at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan. It will feature the stars and wrestlers of NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM.