Gabe Kidd Set For Action At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

March 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gabe Kidd will compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Wednesday night that the NJPW star will make his debut for the promotion at the April 17th show, as youc an see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas and airs on Triller TV+, is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA
* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA
* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA
* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA
* Natalya vs. TBA
* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA
* Maika vs. TBA
* Leyla Hirsch vs. TBA
* Konami vs. TBA
* Pete Dunne vs. TBA
* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA

