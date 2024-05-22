wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd Set To Appear At GCW Worst Behavior 2024

May 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gabe Kidd GCW Worst Behavior Image Credit: GCW

Gabe Kidd is making his return to GCW at the company’s Worst Behavior 2024 show. GCW announced on Tuesday that the NJPW star will appear at the July 5th show, as you can see below.

Kidd last appeared for the promotion at GCW No Compadre on January 12th.

