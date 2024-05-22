wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Set To Appear At GCW Worst Behavior 2024
May 21, 2024 | Posted by
Gabe Kidd is making his return to GCW at the company’s Worst Behavior 2024 show. GCW announced on Tuesday that the NJPW star will appear at the July 5th show, as you can see below.
Kidd last appeared for the promotion at GCW No Compadre on January 12th.
*TORONTO UPDATE*
Just Signed:
GABE KIDD returns to GCW on 7/5 in TORONTO!
Plus:
Matt Cardona
Nick Gage
Mike Bailey
Galeno Del Mal
Gringo Loco
Green Phantom
Kerry Morton
Joey Janela
Bollywood Boyz
Bussy
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Fri 7/5 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/woPjDNcmxY
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 22, 2024
