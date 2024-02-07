Gabe Kidd Takes Shot At Jack Perry Ahead of NJPW Debut: ‘We Don’t Want You’

Gabe Kidd is not excited about Jack Perry making his NJPW debut, taking a shot at the AEW star on social media. Perry is set to make his debut at NJPW Windy City Riot after he appeared at Battle in the Valley, where he attacked Shota Umino and tore up his AEW contract.

Kidd posted to Twitter to comment on Perry’s debut, writing:

“And someone tell Jack Perry if he wants to get in a scrap backstage, I’ll see him in Chicago. Little rat. Can’t get booked by your own boss so you turn up to our shows. We don’t want you ya little twat”

NJPW Windy City Riot takes place on April 12th.