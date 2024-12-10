Various News: Gabe Kidd Takes Shot At Kenny Omega, Kurt Angle Interview Next Month

wrestling
– Gabe Kidd fired a shot across the bow at Kenny Omega ahead of their match at Wrestle Dynasty next month. The two are set to compete at the January 5th PPV in Japan, and Kidd posted to Twitter on Saturday to write:
BEFORE I GO WIN TAG LEAGUE
FUCK AEW
AND FUCK KENNY OMEGA
– PWInsider reports that Bill Apter will have a sit-down discussion with Kurt Angle next month as part of Angle’s induction into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame next month in Albany, New York.