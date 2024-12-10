wrestling

Various News: Gabe Kidd Takes Shot At Kenny Omega, Kurt Angle Interview Next Month

December 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gabe Kidd NJPW G1 Climax Image Credit: NJPW

– Gabe Kidd fired a shot across the bow at Kenny Omega ahead of their match at Wrestle Dynasty next month. The two are set to compete at the January 5th PPV in Japan, and Kidd posted to Twitter on Saturday to write:

“BEFORE I GO WIN TAG LEAGUE

F**K AEW

AND F**K KENNY OMEGA”

PWInsider reports that Bill Apter will have a sit-down discussion with Kurt Angle next month as part of Angle’s induction into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame next month in Albany, New York.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gabe Kidd, Kenny Omega, Kurt Angle, Wrestle Dynasty, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading