Gabe Kidd Takes Shots At MJF on Social Media, Says He’s ‘Never Had a Real Scrap’

Gabe Kidd decided to stir up a little heat between himself and MJF, going after the AEW star on Twitter. Kidd posted to his account on Monday to fire some shots at MJF, who defeated Will Ospreay on last week’s Dynamite to capture the AEW International Championship.

Kidd wrote:

“F**K MJF MAN COULD NEVER TOUCH ME IN ZA SQUARED CIRCLE” “LITTLE POSH BOY NEVER HAD A REAL SCRAP‼️ COME NOTTINGHAM AND I’LL SHOW YOU HOW TO FIGHT BIG PUSSY”

No response as of yet from MJF.

FUCK MJF 😭😭😭😂😂😂 MAN COULD NEVER TOUCH ME IN ZA SQUARED CIRCLE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) July 22, 2024