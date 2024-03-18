wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Takes Shots At Nic Nemeth, Matt Riddle After New Japan Cup Night 11 Win
Gabe Kidd is feeling his oats after Bullet Club’s win on night 11 of the New Japan Cup and wants to beat up Nic Nemeth & Matt Riddle. Kidd, Chase Owens and KENTA beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI at Monday’s show and Kidd cut a hyped promo backstage after the match.
“Hey, I said this year, I’ll scrap anyone,” Kidd said (courtesy of Fightful). “Who wants a fight? Who wants a little fisticuffs? Who wants a f**king scrap? Nic Nemeth? Nic who? Who the f**k is Nic Nemeth? I’ll beat the shit out of Nic Nemeth. I’ll beat the shit out of Matt Riddle. Who the f**k are these guys? F**k these guys.”
He continued, “Bullet Club run this s**t. We run it. Who wants a f**king scrap?” before walking off.
Nic Nemeth and Matt Riddle are the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion and the NJPW World TV Champion, respectively.
