Various News: Gabe Kidd Takes Shot At ’50 Year Old Wrestlers’, Christopher Daniels Appears In Post-Dynamite Video

– Gabe Kidd took an opportunity to take a shot at “50-year-old wrestlers” in a new Twitter rant. Kidd posted to his Twitter account to offer “advice” to older talent, writing:

“IF YOU A PRO WRESTLER TOUCHING FIFTY/OVER FIFTY, I GOT SOME ADVICE FROM A SERIOUS YOUNG VET: – GET A GIRLFRIEND

– JOIN A GOLF CLUB OR SUMMET

– LEARN HOW TO ENJOY TIME WITH YOUR FRIENDS WITHOUT PICTURING YOUR NEXT ENTRANCE

– STOP THINKING REGARDLESS OF WHAT YOU’VE DONE IN YOUR CAREER THAT YOU STILL HAVE TO BE IN THE MAIN EVENT.

YOU’RE AN UNC NOW BRO.

LET IT GO LIKE YA NAME WAS ELSAAAAAAAAAAAA.

PISSES ME OFF THESE BUTTHURT BITCHES ACTING LIKE GATEKEEPERS WHEN THE REALITY IS YOU WALK LIKE YOU’RE TRYNA HOLD A FART IN. SAY HI TO YA MAM FOR ME WHILST YOU’RE AT IT.

KIND REGARDS,

GK0115.”

– AEW posted a quick video of Christopher Daniels being asked by Alicia Atout after Dynamite if “the rumors are true” about his retirement. Daniels starts to answer and then sighs sadly and walks off: