Gabe Kidd Trashes AEW on X Following Dynamite Appearance

June 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Gabe Kidd NJPW Resurgence New Japan Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd was in attendance for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the show, he was seen sitting ringside for Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr. He took to X earlier today to voice some more trash talk regarding AEW. He wrote, “I TOOK 2 ****S AT AEW AND DIDN’T FLUSH EITHER OF EM **** EM 😭😭😭😭😭🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼”

Gabe Kidd is currently not scheduled to work this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. You can read his message below.

AEW, Gabe Kidd, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

