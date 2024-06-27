wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Trashes AEW on X Following Dynamite Appearance
June 27, 2024 | Posted by
– NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd was in attendance for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the show, he was seen sitting ringside for Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr. He took to X earlier today to voice some more trash talk regarding AEW. He wrote, “I TOOK 2 ****S AT AEW AND DIDN’T FLUSH EITHER OF EM **** EM 😭😭😭😭😭🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼”
Gabe Kidd is currently not scheduled to work this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. You can read his message below.
I TOOK 2 SHITS AT AEW AND DIDN’T FLUSH EITHER OF EM
FUCK EM
😭😭😭😭😭🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼
— GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) June 27, 2024
