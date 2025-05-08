wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Updates X Bio, Makes Fun of The Good Brothers
– As previously reported, The Good Brother (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) are returning to NJPW Resurgence. At tomorrow’s event, The Good Brothers team with The Young Bucks against The War Dogs team of Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gedo. Gabe Kidd has now updated his X bio, making fun of the returning Good Brothers.
He wrote in his bio, “Good Brothers in 2025 😂😂😂😂😂 I’M THE BALD WHITE BOY IN NJPW NOW YOU F***IN NERDS‼️” You can view an image of his new social media bio below:
New bio! 🤓🤡
— GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) May 8, 2025
https://t.co/Y79jwDSmX4 pic.twitter.com/gNqIMnw1T9
— Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 8, 2025
