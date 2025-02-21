Gabe Kidd vs. The Butcher Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

Gabe Kidd’s opponent is set for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. It was previously noted that Kidd would be appearing on this week’s show, and AEW announced on Friday that the NJPW star will face The Butcher during the episode.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA

* Gabe Kidd vs. The Butcher

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

* The Murder Machines vs. TBA

* Harley Cameron to speak

