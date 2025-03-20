Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

Gabe Kidd and Mance Warner will run it back at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Janela announced on Twitter that the two will battle in a rematch of their JCW Jersey Cup night two no-contest at the April 19th show in Las Vegas.

Janela wrote:

THE REMATCH Last month these dudes fist fought for 30 minutes in a bloodbath that ended in a no contest! WE NEED A WINNER, Only one place for this anticipated rematch to happen and it’s at the greatest Indie supercard of all time SPRING BREAK 9! https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B @GCWrestling_ #JJSB9

The updated card for the show is:

* Loser Leaves GCW Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner

* Joey Janela vs. Sabu

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont

* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

https://twitter.com/JANELABABY/status/1902494356721795167