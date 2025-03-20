wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9
Gabe Kidd and Mance Warner will run it back at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. Janela announced on Twitter that the two will battle in a rematch of their JCW Jersey Cup night two no-contest at the April 19th show in Las Vegas.
Janela wrote:
THE REMATCH
Last month these dudes fist fought for 30 minutes in a bloodbath that ended in a no contest!
WE NEED A WINNER, Only one place for this anticipated rematch to happen and it’s at the greatest Indie supercard of all time SPRING BREAK 9!
https://ticketmaster.com/game-changer-wrestling-joey-janelas-spring-las-vegas-nevada-04-18-2025/event/1700623CA8E2121B
@GCWrestling_ #JJSB9
The updated card for the show is:
* Loser Leaves GCW Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders
* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner
* Joey Janela vs. Sabu
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont
* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla
https://twitter.com/JANELABABY/status/1902494356721795167