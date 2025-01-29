wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner, More Competitors Set For JCW Jersey J-Cup

January 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jersey J-Cup Gabe Kidd Mance Warner Image Credit: GCW

The JCW Jersey J-Cup has a couple more competitors added, as well as a non-tournament match featuring Gabe Kidd. GCW announced on Tuesday that Kidd will face Mance Warner at the February 16th show. They also announced that Kevin Knight and Cole Radrick have joined the tournament field, as you can see below.

Knight and Radrick join Masha Slamovich, Marcus Mathers, Jack Cartwheel, Fuego Del Sol, Alec Price, Mr. Danger, Sidney Akeem, Leon Slater, Drew Parker, Clark Connors, Rich Swann, Jackson Drake, Arez, Amazing Red, Joey Janela, and Atticus Cogar in the tournament.

The 2025 Jersey J-Cup takes place on February 15th and 16th in Jersey City and airs live on Triller TV+.

