Gabe Sapolsky Issues Statement On Refunds For Cancelled WWNLive Events
June 18, 2020 | Posted by
Gabe Sapolsky has issued a statement on Twitter on refunds for WWNLive events that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He wrote: “We just got an update from Etix. They’ve made some refunds. The rest will be made in the next week or two. They are working on them and everyone will be refunded. My deepest apologies it is taking this long. I’m not going to make any excuses, but I assure you this has been the foremost thing on our minds and we are doing everything we can to get this done as quickly as possible. I understand if you are angry and upset. You will be made whole if you are owed a refund. Be safe & well.”
https://twitter.com/BookItGabe/status/1273650766717353984
