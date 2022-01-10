Gabe Sapolsky Reacts to Bob Saget’s Passing, Recalls Working With Him

Gabe Sapolsky returned to Twitter briefly following news breaking of Bob Saget’s passing, and commented on his work with the comedy legend. As reported earlier, Saget passed away in Orlando today at the age of 65.

Sapolsky had worked with Saget in Dragon Gate USA in an angle in 2010 to be used as material on the latter’s short-lived Strange Days with Bob Saget for A&E. The WWE alumnus posted:

“I’ll return to Twitter for a moment to comment on this. I booked this angle with Bob Saget, Jon Moxley, YAMATO and BxB Hulk thinking it would be a big break for DGUSA. We’d get all these characters over on “Strange Days With Bob Saget.” Unfortunately, the show never gained any traction. In fact, it was cut from an hour episode to 30 minutes. However, looking back it is crazy and cool that this happened. I also got the advice Bob gave us that he learned from Rodney Dangerfield about trying to make it: “Be like a tank.” I’ve repeated it many times over the years, especially during my hardest times. Thank you, Bob Saget.”

