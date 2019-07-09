wrestling / News

Gabe Sapolsky Reacts to EVOLVE Being Promoted in Raw – Lance Storm, Paul Heyman Weigh In

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter to comment on EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary show this weekend getting promoted on Raw. The show is set to air on the WWE Network and Sapolsky commented on how it was “something to see” that the promotion was given promotion time on Monday’s show.

Lance Storm and Paul Heyman also commented on the promotion, which Heyman saying how proud he was of Sapolsky and the latter responding:

