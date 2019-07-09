Gabe Sapolsky Reacts to EVOLVE Being Promoted in Raw – Lance Storm, Paul Heyman Weigh In

– Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter to comment on EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary show this weekend getting promoted on Raw. The show is set to air on the WWE Network and Sapolsky commented on how it was “something to see” that the promotion was given promotion time on Monday’s show.

Lance Storm and Paul Heyman also commented on the promotion, which Heyman saying how proud he was of Sapolsky and the latter responding:

That was something to see the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration plugged on #WWERaw. This is going to be a special night. We are leaving our hearts in the 2300 Arena in South Philly on Saturday. Join us in person or watch LIVE on WWE Network. Info at: https://t.co/NtyiMOqyQo — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 9, 2019

Thank you, Lance! — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 9, 2019