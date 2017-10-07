Gabi Garcia Says She’d be Interested in Going to WWE at Some Point Down the Line

– TMZ Sports recently talked to MMA fighter Gabi Garcia and asked her if she’d like to go to WWE. You can check out a video of the chat below.

When asked if she’d be interested in going to WWE, she said it was possible, and she added, “I love the show, I love watching WWE, so why not?” However, she noted she still currently has a contract to fight MMA, but at some point she might be interested in going to WWE.

Garcia is 4-0 with one No Contest for her MMA career. She’s also a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, taking the gold multiple times at the BJJ World Championships and the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC).