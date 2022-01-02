wrestling / News
Gable & Bobby Steveson In Attendance At WWE Day 1
January 2, 2022 | Posted by
Gable Steveson and his brother Bobby, aka Damon Kemp, were at WWE Day 1 on Saturday. Gable posted on Twitter and Instagram noting that he was at the PPV, which took place in Atlanta on Saturday.
The Stevesons are both signed with WWE, with Gable expected to begin working full-time with the company sometime by the summer while Bobby is working in NXT and 205 Live under the name Damon Kemp.
#WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/cELwzBhowQ
— Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) January 2, 2022
