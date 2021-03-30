Gable Steveson On Potentially Joining WWE, Which WWE Legends Sparked His Interest In Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview with Fightful, Gable Steveson discussed potentially joining WWE, which WWE stars have influenced him the most, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Gable Steveson on potentially joining WWE: “I’m just doing my thing, to be honest. It’s hard to explain, just the connections that I have. Taking the pictures with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, knowing those guys early on and just having that fan base tweet to at, kinda grew me into a different person. So, it’s crazy that I’m stepping into this realm, maybe soon, and that I’m building a fan base already. So, it’s nice to see.”

On how The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and others have influenced his interest in pro wrestling: “It’s something from growing up, I’ve always wanted to do this. I think it’s a big deal for me to get into this side. Just like I mentioned before, knowing Lesnar and having the comparison there is a great thing, too. I also enjoy the Rock and everything he does. He’s one of my favorites besides Brock. But, yeah, it’s always been a dream of mine to enter this stage and so hopefully we get into it and the announcement comes here or there. I think Lesnar was really the first that caught my eye. ‘Cause he’s been the greatest of all time for a while now and I’ve always enjoyed watching Lesnar. I watched him in all the UFC fights, WWE.

“But, also one person that has really influenced my go-to with this has been the Rock. He’s always been my favorite person to, movie-wise and everything. I’ve always wanted to be going to the movie scene. The only person I ever want to meet ever, besides the people I’ve met before, the Rock and a few others. So, besides those two, I think Kurt Angle—he’s gotta be one of the next best ones, too—and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Those guys are legends. But, I like Kurt Angle just because the wrestling background and his Olympic gold medal and with the broken neck, too, was a crazy story. Those three and four are my epitome of greatness.”

On wrestling veterans reaching out to him: “Yeah, there’s been a few people that have reached out. So, it’s nice for them to tune in to me. Obviously Gerald Brisco is one of them that has always been there. Paul Heyman, he’s a great dude, too. He’s always been there for me. Triple H has said, ‘Hi.’ So, we’ve all got good connections and it’ll come to light soon. I know NXT is getting a big following. AEW is really, really huge right now. It’s all a waiting game to see where I’d like to go. But, I think the big show is where I need to be and I think WWE has the show with the most biggest stars and give the biggest production to the best people. So, I think whatever’s best fit. But, I just like being the top guy and I like working my way to the top and do what I can to be the best person possible. Time will tell. I’m determined and I’m ready and good to go as always.”