wrestling / News

Gable Steveson Appears at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson was at ringside for the second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. During tonight’s show, cameras showed Steveson sitting ringside with Stephanie McMahon enjoying the show.

Steveson has been vocal about his desire to join WWE, noting recently that he’s spoken with the company. He is a winner of the Danny Hodge Trophy Winner and a NCAA Division I National Champion who has qualified to compete in the Summer Olympics.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gable Steveson, NXT Takeover: Stand And Deliver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading