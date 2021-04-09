Gable Steveson Appears at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

Gable Steveson was at ringside for the second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. During tonight’s show, cameras showed Steveson sitting ringside with Stephanie McMahon enjoying the show.

Steveson has been vocal about his desire to join WWE, noting recently that he’s spoken with the company. He is a winner of the Danny Hodge Trophy Winner and a NCAA Division I National Champion who has qualified to compete in the Summer Olympics.