wrestling / News
Gable Steveson Appears at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
April 8, 2021 | Posted by
Gable Steveson was at ringside for the second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. During tonight’s show, cameras showed Steveson sitting ringside with Stephanie McMahon enjoying the show.
Steveson has been vocal about his desire to join WWE, noting recently that he’s spoken with the company. He is a winner of the Danny Hodge Trophy Winner and a NCAA Division I National Champion who has qualified to compete in the Summer Olympics.
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Reportedly Receiving WrestleMania Weekend Appearance Offers Outside of WWE
- Tony Khan Addresses AEW Running First House Show on Same Week as WrestleMania 37
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot
- Arn Anderson On Triple H vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 32, Vince McMahon Insisting On Reigns Playing Babyface Role