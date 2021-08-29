Gable Steveson Calls Himself a ‘Modern Day Kurt Angle’

– Potential WWE-bound prospect and Olympic gold medalist amateur wrestler Gable Steveson compared himself to WWE Hall of Famer and fellow Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle on Twitter earlier today, which you can see below. He shared a photo in his tweet and wrote in the caption, “Modern day Kurt Angle.”

Later on MVP, the manager of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, took note of Steveson’s tweet, responding, “Good morning Mr. Steveson…” Previously, Lashley has commented on the potential of Steveson and suggested the smarted thing for him to do to come to WWE is giving him a call to get him into The Hurt Business.

As noted, Gable Steveson attended WWE SummerSlam last weekend and also met Vince McMahon backstage. Also, Gable’s brother, Bobby Steveson, is a current trainee at the WWE Performance Center.