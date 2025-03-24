Gable Steveson Comments On Losing In NCAA Heavyweight National Title Match

Gable Steveson addressed his loss in the NCAA Heavyweight National Championship over the weekend in a new interview. As reported, the WWE alumnus was upset by Wyatt Hendrickson on Saturday night at the NCAA National Championship in the heavyweight division. The loss kept Steveson from winning his third national championship, and he spoke about the matter on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

“I’m not happy with the result that happened this past weekend,” Steveson began (per Fightful). “But it’s a blessing to go out there in front of the crowd, in front of the biggest stage, and since leaving in 2022, I’ve always wanted to go out there and give one last good push for the University of Minnesota.”

He continued, “So that’s what I try to do. I try to make things as big as possible, and I love the show, I love going out there and feeling the jitters, having your heart race and having a great opponent across from you. Win or loss, the road doesn’t end for me, and I keep going forward.”