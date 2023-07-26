wrestling / News
Gable Steveson Makes Decision On Future, Match Set For NXT Great American Bash
Gable Steveson has decided what’s in his future, and it’s a match at NXT Great American Bash. Steveson came out on this week’s episode of NXT and talked about his options. He introduced himself and his accolades, then noted that he could go to the 2024 Olympics, go back to college and become a three-time champion, or decide to stay in NXT.
That brought out Baron Corbin, who told Gable to be careful what to say next and offered some advice: go back to college, or go to the Olympics. Corbin warned Steveson not to choose NXT because he would then have to make Steveson do something he’s never done before: fail.
The back and forth led to Steveson saying his decision was now easy. He said he wanted to have his first match against Corbin at Great American Bash and then suplexed Corbin out of the ring. Corbin agreed to the match as he was held back by officials.
GABLE STEVESON IS NXT
The Olympic Gold Medalist has made his decision AND has challenged @BaronCorbinWWE for his first match…at The #NXTGAB! 😱@GableSteveson #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gV9WAc8G7E
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2023
