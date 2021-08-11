Gable Steveson Directs Tweets at Dana White & Vince McMahon

– As noted, there’s a great deal of interest on what’s next for amateur wrestler Gable Steveson after he captured the gold medal in 125kg men’s freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. Betting lines have been set on where he will end up next, which Steveson has taken note of on Twitter. Additionally, he’s also tagging both WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White in some recent posts from this week.

It appears Steveson is keeping his options open for his future, between possibly becoming a WWE Superstar or a UFC fighter. He also noted in response to the betting odds on what he will do next, “If I was y’all I would bet on the NFL [Winky Face]”

Previously, Gable Steveson appeared at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. Also, his brother, Bobby Steveson, is a current trainee at the WWE Performance Center.