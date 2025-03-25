– During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, wrestler Gable Steveson commented on what’s next for him after his recent loss to NCAA Heavyweight National Championship to Wyatt Hendrickson over the weekend. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“The sun always comes up the next day. That’s a saying that everyone’s always talked about. But what’s next for me is, I’ve been boxing, I’ve been putting on the gloves, doing jiu-jitsu classes, trying to get ready for an MMA career, or right after I stepped off the mat Saturday night, just a couple calls from a few new teams in the NFL. The roads keep opening, and I’m just so happy that I can go out there and put on my best performance.”

Steveson was previously released by WWE in May 2024.