Gable Steveson Discusses His Future WWE Plans, Paul Heyman & Others Supporting Him

Gable Steveson won his second straight NCAA Division I title in wrestling this past weekend, and in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the WWE-bound star discussed his plans to go to WrestleMania 38, how Paul Heyman and others have supported him, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Gable Steveson on his plans to go to WrestleMania 38: “I plan on going to WrestleMania. That’s the first time WWE fans will see me and what I’m about. I’m going to put my heart out there.”

On how Paul Heyman and others have supported him: “Paul Heyman is always like the first one to text, and that means a lot. He always reaches out and makes sure I’m good. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque checks up on me, and so does Brock Lesnar. They’ve shown me a lot of love and respect.”

On wanting to create something unique in WWE: “My focus has been on the moment. There have been times I’ve thought about the UFC and NFL, but I’m not even 22 years old. There is still time to branch out into other places, and I’m also aware of what’s in front of me. This is my chance to work for Vince McMahon in WWE and create something you’ve never seen before.”