Gable Steveson Gives Training Update, Says He’s ‘Getting Active’
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
Gable Steveson is “getting active” as he trains for his WWE career, showing off some of his work on social media. The WWE NIL signee posted to his Instagram account with some photos of himself training in the ring at Ken Anderson’s The Academy, as you can see below. Steveson captioned the post:
“Been getting active.. That time will be here very soon! #raw”
Steveson was signed to WWE back in September of last year and was picked by Raw in the October 2021 WWE Draft. Steveson could conceivably compete again in the NCAA for the upcoming year, but he indicated that he was leaving after his NCAA Heavyweight Championship victory in March.
