Speculation That Gable Steveson May Be In A Holding Pattern In WWE Until Vince McMahon Returns

As previously reported, Gable Steveson recently pulled out of the 2023 World wrestling championship for reasons unknown. It was then rumored that Steveson was also pulled from the NXT roster, but he wrestled at this weekend’s live event. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Steveson may be in a holding pattern until Vince McMahon returns. McMahon has been away from the company ever since he had back surgery earlier this year.

According to Meltzer, WWE had high expectations of Steveson and saw him as the “next Brock Lesnar.” He had a few main roster appearances before going to the NXT brand. This weekend against Dante Chen was only his second match on the brand, after he wrestled Baron Corbin at NXT Great American Bash.

Meltzer said that a week ago, there were no immediate TV plans for Steveson. It was noted that what happens with him will likely be a Vince McMahon decision.