wrestling / News

Gable Steveson In Dallas For WrestleMania Weekend

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Gable Steveson Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Gable Steveson has reportedly arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. PWInsider reports that the WWE signee is in the city for this weekend’s events.

Steveson had previously said that he officially starts “the day WrestleMania hits or after that.”

No word on whether Steveson may show up on camera or not during the weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gable Steveson, Wrestlemania 38, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading