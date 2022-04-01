wrestling / News
Gable Steveson In Dallas For WrestleMania Weekend
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
Gable Steveson has reportedly arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. PWInsider reports that the WWE signee is in the city for this weekend’s events.
Steveson had previously said that he officially starts “the day WrestleMania hits or after that.”
No word on whether Steveson may show up on camera or not during the weekend.
