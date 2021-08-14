wrestling / News

Gable Steveson Jokes About Not Letting ‘Jack Swagger’ Take A Shot At Him

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gable Steveson

It was reported yesterday that Jake Hager tried to start something with Gable Steveson, claiming the Olympic gold medalist wouldn’t be able to take him down. Steveson played along but said that he didn’t know who Hager was. It seems that’s not the case, as he posted to Twitter today that he wasn’t going to let ‘Jack Swagger’ take a shot at him.

He wrote: “Y’all thought I was gonna let a dude name “Jack Swagger” come in my mentions and diss me..

Gable Steveson, Jake Hager

