Gable Steveson On Being Compared To Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar’s Role In His Journey To WWE

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Gable Steveson discussed being compared to Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar’s role in his journey to WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Gable Steveson on being compared to Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar: “It’s fine. I don’t mind the pressure. People compare me to Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar and stuff like that, and it’s actually really cool. Kurt Angle is a legend. They’re both Hall of Famers at the end of the day. For me, to be compared to those guys is something crazy. It’s good and bad. Kurt won a gold medal and I won a gold medal. The difference is, he had a broken neck and I won it in the last one second. My gold medal doesn’t exist because if I don’t have a broken neck, it’s gone. The chip is always going to be there because people surround that pressure that I like around me to be that superstar and live up to that hype. That Kurt Angle hype is really good and it drives me to be better than he is. If I don’t reach that point, I know I tried and did my best. At the end of the day, my goal is to be the best version of Gable, not Kurt Angle, not Brock Lesnar. Even with their support and their look, I want to be the person I want to be.”

On Lesnar’s role in his journey to WWE: “Brock, a while ago, was preparing me for the long journey that he knew I was going to have. Before I even won the national title or was doing the things I’m doing now, Brock came in my freshman year of college and talked to me about winning, friends, and having the right circle around you, and having guys like that, that you really don’t see that are big time ballers and players, and stuff like that in the world – to have him come in, sit me down, and give me the gist of how his life was, how he became so successful, and try to put it into me, it’s like a once in a lifetime thing that you have to listen to. It’s not something you shy away from. You have to take those words and run with them. Everything he said, I took it, ran with it, did the best I could, and I’m here now, so it was pretty good I guess.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.