Gable Steveson Looks Back On His WrestleMania Moment

Gable Steveson appeared at WWE WrestleMania 38, where he suplexed Chad Gable. He later had a run in NXT before being released in May 2024.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show (per Fightful), Gable looked back on the moment.

“No, I look back at, ‘That’s a great picture.’ I was at a WrestleMania, I had a WrestleMania moment. There’s so many people that are in pro wrestling that have never had a WrestleMania moment and [are] praying that they do, and I’ve had that moment, and [it’s] pretty cool. Chad Gable, thank you for that moment too. There’s no problems for me. I would love to, if it came up again, it would be cool. If not, the world never stops spinning,” Steveson said.