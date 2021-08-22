Gable Steveson Meets Vince McMahon at WWE SummerSlam

– As noted, Olympic gold medalists in wrestling, Gable Steveson and Tamyra Mensah-Stock, were in attendance at WWE SummerSlam 2021 yesterday and made an appearance during the pay-per-view broadcast, where they got to make an entrance during the show and greet the crowd. Additionally, Steveson, who has been open in the past on his interest in wanting to join WWE, posted a photo on his Twitter today showing him meeting Vince McMahon backstage at SummerSlam.

Gable Steveson wrote in the caption for the tweet, “The Man I Wanted To See.. @WWE.” You can view the tweet below. Also, Gable’s brother, Bobby Steveson, is a current trainee at the WWE Performance Center.