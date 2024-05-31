Gable Steveson Signs With NFL’s Buffalo Bills

In a pivot following his brief WWE career, Gable Steveson will be headed to the NFL and has signed with the Buffalo Bills. ESPN reports that Steveson signed a three-year rookie deal. He will play on the defensive line.

Steveson said: “I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football. I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

If, hypothetically, Steveson were to win the Super Bowl, he would be only the second athlete to win an Olympic Gold Medal and a Super Bowl ring. The first was Bob Hayes.

Steveson was released from WWE earlier this month.