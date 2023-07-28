Gable Steveson On His Amateur Wrestling Future, Excited For WWE NXT Debut

Gable Steveson is making his NXT in-ring debut at the Great American Bash, and he recently gave an update on his amateur wrestling future. Steveson spoke with the Star Tribune promoting the match and you can see some highlights below:

On his amateur future: “[It’s] my passion [and] my fire still burns for it … I still have the year of [college] eligibility, and always will be ready to compete for USA.”

On making his WWE in-ring debut at the Great American Bash: “Very excited. First time people are seeing me. Thankful for the opportunity.”