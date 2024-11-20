Gable Steveson Reflects On His WWE Exit, Says ‘Everything Is Good’ Between Them

Gable Steveson’s WWE run came to an end in May after three years, and he recently reflected on his exit. Steveson appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show and talked about his time in the company, his reaction to his release and more. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On his WWE exit: “When I got to WWE, everything was great, and everything went great the whole time. It just wasn’t the right time. After I signed with WWE, I tried to go back to wrestle, and you can’t do consistently the one foot in, one foot out of everything, and as time went on, it just wasn’t the right thing. I wanted to keep wrestling and keep going in that direction, and WWE had a different direction. Obviously, it’s no hard feelings. It’s never bad blood. I did see Paul Levesque, Triple H, at the UFC event, and we had a brief convo, and everything was very civil and very nice. It was great to see him and Stephanie backstage. Everything is good. There’s no hard feelings on my end. They knew at the time that I wanted to keep being competitive, and it was just a little bump in the road, and it happens.”

When he started to believe WWE wasn’t right for him: “I’m not sure. We’ll just leave it as everything’s all good. There’s no tensions, there’s no animosity against anything. If the opportunity definitely came around in the future and I would love to put both feet back in and take off and go run with it, and I would love that. But business is always gonna be business. You gotta take risks in your life, and some of the risks don’t work, and that one didn’t work, and there’s no problems with me, I’m hands-off, and time will always come back around hopefully.”

On if his release was a surprise: “I stayed quiet just because there was no hard feelings when I did get let go, and there’s still no hard feelings now. I have nothing to say about the business because when I sat down with Vince [McMahon] and Nick Khan and Triple H, it was all love, that’s when I first met them in 2021. From then on, there was no problems. I took it as a hit on the chin, a humbling experience, and you guys keep moving forward. If you are bitter about something, then there must have been a problem, and there was no problems with me.”