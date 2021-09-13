Gable Steveson On His WWE Fandom, Nick Khan Talks Steveson’s Potential

New WWE signee Gable Steveson discussed his experiences as a WWE fan and more in a new feature that also saw Nick Khan weigh in on the Olympian’s potential. As previously reported, WWE signed Steveson to a Name, Image, and Likeness deal that allows him to compete at an amateur level in the final year of his college career.

ESPN spoke with Steveson and Khan about the deal, and you can see some highlights below:

Khan on what Steveson brings to WWE: “We all saw his physical ability prior to and at the Olympics. What we also saw was that Gable has as much charisma as he does ability. Marketability and ability are both of great importance to us. This is just the starting line and nowhere close to the finish line. So our investment is based on how much we think of Gable now and how much bigger we think he can become.”

Steveson on signing with WWE: “I’ve been on WWE since I was really young. I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time. So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice.”

On his ability to adapt to WWE: “Being able to learn how to take bumps and with the wrestling background I have right now, I think I can adapt to all of it really quick. I think with the charisma and the confidence and the attitude that I bring to the wrestling mat, it will translate over to the WWE really fast, and I feel that I can … go on screen and have a good role and know what to do perfectly.”

Steveson believes his breakthrough moment in WWE “might come sooner than you think.” He also said he has a finishing move in mind.

“I think I got one [finishing move] in mind,” Gable said. ” … It’s crazy how long I’ve been following them and now I’ve reached that point where I’m going to be walking out in front of WrestleManias and SummerSlams, and people are going to do my signature look when I’m an old man, too.”