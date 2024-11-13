Gable Steveson Returning To University of Minnesota Wrestling Team

Gable Steveson is making his return to collegiate wrestling with the University of Minnesota. Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum announced on Instagrma on Tuesday that the WWE alumnus and Olympic Gold medalist is set to return to the program for one last season.

Steveson has a year of eligibility left after retiring in 2022. He will make his debut on November 24th.

Steveson signed a WWE NIL deal in 2021 but was released in May 2024 after only one televised match in NXT.