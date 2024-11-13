wrestling / News
Gable Steveson Returning To University of Minnesota Wrestling Team
November 12, 2024 | Posted by
Gable Steveson is making his return to collegiate wrestling with the University of Minnesota. Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum announced on Instagrma on Tuesday that the WWE alumnus and Olympic Gold medalist is set to return to the program for one last season.
Steveson has a year of eligibility left after retiring in 2022. He will make his debut on November 24th.
Steveson signed a WWE NIL deal in 2021 but was released in May 2024 after only one televised match in NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Feels Like He Lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 for Nothing
- Jim Ross on the Lack of Consistency in Malakai Black’s AEW Booking
- Eric Bischoff Weighs on Vince McMahon’s Meeting With TKO’s Mark Shapiro
- Linda McMahon Reportedly Frontrunner to Lead Department of Commerce for Donald Trump