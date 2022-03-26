Gable Steveson Says He Wants to Start His Career as a Babyface Who Later Goes Bad

– During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for the MMA Hour (via WrestlingInc.com), Gable Steveson discussed the promo ability of Roman Reigns, his plans for his character for his career, and his thoughts on Paul Heyman. Below are some highlights:

Gable Steveson on paying attention to Roman Reigns’ promos: “Just been watching how people talk. You know, like how Roman Reigns talks on Friday Night Smackdown. He’s so productive. He’s strong with his words and he’s just a one-of-a-kind spokesperson. I look at a lot of interviews online, like how celebrities talk and how they take things off of them and put it on other people to congratulate them while making sure that everyone gets the love put on them too. So it hasn’t been a hard thing, but I think I’ve been doing really good at it.”

On if he wants to start off as a heel or babyface: “Good that goes to bad. Yeah, start off good. Make the fans love you and then turn to a bad guy, kind of how Roman Reigns did. Any storyline they give, I’m going to accept and I’m going to put my best foot forward and I’m just — I love to be on camera. I love to do my thing and just bring a variety of who Gable Steveson actually is to the outside world.”

his thoughts on Paul Heyman: “Heyman, he’s a wizard, you know? There were times when he would tell me certain things to spin to make an attraction bigger than it should be. He’s just so smart, and he’s literally a genius at what he does. I mean, if you have seen him on with Brock or Roman Reigns, he’s perfect, like his character is just crazy amazing.”

Steveson signed with WWE last September.