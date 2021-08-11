Gable Steveson Says He Will be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ if He Goes to WWE

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently interviewed Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who discussed his potential future in WWE. He noted that he if ever goes to WWE, he will be a “Paul Heyman Guy.” Below are some highlights.

“If I ever go to WWE, I’d be a ‘Paul Heyman Guy.’ Heyman is a legend. We’d be two people doing great things, and that would be a tough team to beat. And I’ve known Brock since I was in high school. He’s been there for me for a long time, making sure I do things the right way and put my best foot forward. WWE has been so great to me. Triple H, Brock, Heyman, Ric Flair and so many others have been so supportive. So have people from UFC, like Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones and Henry Cejudo, who have also sent me congratulations. So many great organizations and teams have reached out. A scout from the Bills, there is a connection with the Ravens. The Olympic gold medal is helping me see the world, so my next step is going to be a big decision. I’m going to decompress now and think about it.”

Gable Steveson also revealed he we’ll be attending WWE SummerSlam 2021 later this month. As noted, Gable Steveson appeared at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. Also, his brother, Bobby Steveson, is a current trainee at the WWE Performance Center.