Gable Steveson Says He’s Talked With WWE Officials

March 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select recently spoke with national wrestling champion Gable Steveson who revealed that he’s talked with several people in WWE, including Paul Heyman, Triple H and at one point, Gerald Brisco. He said that right now it’s a “waiting game” as he’s currently focused on the Olymics, but he wants to go to WWE one day. He said he knows AEW exists but still wants to go to WWE.

However, he noted that he was also considering football, noting that Brock Lesnar did that, and is also open to MMA.

