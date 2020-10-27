Gable Steveson Still Hopes to Make it to WWE and Be a Paul Heyman Guy, Talks Friendship With Brock Lesnar

University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson still has his eyes on a WWE career, and hopes to become a Paul Heyman guy when he gets there. Steveson spoke with Gopher Sports for a new interview discussing how his friendship with Brock Lesnar has helped fuel his hopes of making it in pro wrestling once he graduates, and how he feels he’s a good fit for WWE. You can check out highlights below:

On his goal to get into WWE: “This is a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. Everybody grew up watching WWE when they were young, I know I watched it. It’s just been a lifelong dream of mine.”

On his relationship with Brock Lesnar: “My relationship with Brock has been awesome. It’s outstanding that a guy like that has noticed me and has gone out of his way to be there for me and guide me in the right direction. We all know who Brock is on TV, but behind everything else, he is a nice person and he has done some amazing things for me.”

On his WWE dreams solidifying at University of Minnesota: “When you’re a kid, you don’t really know how to make it to the WWE, but when I got to the University of Minnesota, I learned how Brock went about things and how to make connections,” Gable said.

On wanting to be a Paul Heyman Guy: “Every great spokesperson needs its next public figure. Some day, I wish that I can be that next public figure for [Heyman].”

On his personality making him a good fit for WWE: “I think I’m really good with a camera. When I bring my talk and my confidence level, people listen.”

On staying focused on college for now: “All I am focused on right now is winning. My time with the WWE will come if it comes. I just need to control what I can control, which is to keep winning and being dominant in my finishing years.”