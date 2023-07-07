Gable Steveson Expected To Take A Break From WWE NXT Soon

Gable Steveson recently made his WWE NXT debut, backing up Eddy Thorpe for an NXT Underground match with Damon Kemp. He then got physical at the end of the match and suplexed several trainees. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while Steveson only showed up a few weeks ago, he will be taking a break soon to focus on the NCAA world championships. That said, Steveson is now considered to be part of the NXT roster.