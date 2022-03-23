Gable Steveson Gives Update on WWE Start Date, Talks Advice From Paul Heyman & More

Gable Steveson has given an update on when he expects to start with WWE, revealing the news in a new interview. Steveson was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, and you can see highlights from the interview below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being in contact with Paul Heyman: “All the time, yeah. I’m in contact with all of them. Triple H, Triple H reached out and he sends a lot of love for me. I think Triple H is really high on me, and him and me have a good connection. He’s a great dude. Nick Khan, he’s another executive in WWE. He’s a really good dude too. He reached out. They all show a lot of love and I think that’s really, really cool.”

On when he officially starts with WWE: “It’ll start the day WrestleMania hits or after that. I mean, I don’t know like, my exact start date is in the middle of April. So they’re letting me finish school. They’re letting me do my thing, and then Monday Night Raws will either come really soon or shortly after that. But I’m planning on getting on TV and getting in the ring on TV really, really soon. Probably the next, after WrestleMania.”

On if he’s going to NXT like his brother: “As of right not I’m not, I believe so. I think NXT is a great program. My brother is on NXT so I love to watch it and tune in, and he’s doing a great job down there too. So I think the plan for me was to go to Monday Night Raw and start out there just produce myself and just be myself on TV right there.”