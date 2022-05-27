Gable Steveson’s Coach Says He’d Like to Return to Wrestling At University of Minnesota

According to Gable Steveson’s college wrestling coach, the WWE star-to-be is interested in returning to wrestle for the school if it can be worked out. Steveson is signed to WWE and was named the winner of his second Dan Hodge Trophy in March, and he was believed to have retired after he win the NCAA Heavyweight National Championship for a second time that month.

That said, University of Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum told the Pioneer Press that Steveson is interested in returning if it can be worked out. “I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing,” Eggum said. “Really, it comes down to making that work. It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon. “Those details … it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘No way, I’m not doing it.’ … But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it.”

Steveson was the first-ever NIL signing for WWE and made an appearance at WrestleMania 38 in April.