Gabriel Iglesias Says Watching Hulk Hogan Get Booed on WWE RAW Was ‘Painful’

In an interview with the Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful), comedian and WWE fan Gabriel Iglesias gave his reaction to Hulk Hogan getting booed by the audience at Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Hogan has been booed several times in recent WWE appearances.

Iglesias said: “It was painful watching Hulk Hogan get booed. I was like, ‘Wow.’ From great to hate. That was ugly. At the same time, WWE should have known better. You know that Hulk Hogan has been out there on this political train trying to sell his beer and on the (Donald) Trump train. You take somebody like that and you put them in a blue state in LA, what else was going to happen? That might be the reaction.“