Gabriel Kidd Announced For TERMINUS II

TERMINUS has announced that Gabriel Kidd will be part of the promotion’s second show in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24. Kidd has wrestled for NJPW and RevPro in the past.

The show currently features a match between Jonathan Gresham and Santana for the original ROH World title. Other talents booked include Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Killa Kate, Kenny Alfonso, Davey Richards, Tre Lamar, Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Kevin Blackwood and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.