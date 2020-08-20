wrestling / News
Gabriel Kidd Suffers Neck Injury, Out of Next Weekend’s NJPW Shows
August 19, 2020 | Posted by
Gabriel Kidd will have to miss NJPW’s Korakuen Hall shows next weekend due to a neck injury. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Kidd will miss the August 26th and 27th shows due to the injury. CHanges have been made, as you can see below.
The announbcement notes, “We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kidd wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and wish Kidd the best in his recovery.” The new matches are:
August 26th
* Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
August 27
* Yota Tsuji vs Yuya Uemura
* Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
