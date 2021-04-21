Various News: GAEA Returning For One-Night 25th Anniversary Event, New Highspots Fireside Chats & Virtual Signing

The famed Japanese women’s promotion GAEA is making a one-night return this month for its (postponed) 25th anniversary. The promotion, which ran from 1995 through 2005 and worked with promotions like WCW and FMW, has announced the lineup for GAEAISM: Decade of a Quarter Century according to Joshi Sun-Times. The event, which was postponed from last year due to the pandemic, wiull take place on April 29th at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.

The lineup for the show is:

* Chihiro Hashimoto, Mika Iwata, and mystery partner (representing Sendai Girls) vs. Mio Momono, Rin Kadokura, and X (representing Marvelous) in an elimination match. The winning promotion gets control of the AAAW Titles brought out of retirement.

* Chigusa Nagayo, KAORU, and Sakura Hirota vs. Meiko Satomura, Chikayo Nagashima, and Toshie Uematsu

* DASH Chisako vs. Hibiki in a Hardcore Match

* Manami, Yurika Oka, and KANON vs. Mei Hoshizuki, Mikoto Shindo, and Maria

* Sakura Hirota vs. The Great Sasuke

* CIMA vs. Leo Isaka

– Highspots Wrestling Network has added a new Fireside Chat episode featuring Jake Manning speaking with Tay Conti and Anna Jay of AEW. You can subscribed to the service at the link. They also streamed a new virtual signing with Brickhouse Brown, which you can see below: