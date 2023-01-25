Gail Kim Says She’ll Always Be Grateful For WWE Women’s Title Win

Gail Kim won the WWE Women’s Champion in her first match on TV, and she recently talked about how she’ll always be grateful for that. Kim spoke with Lucha Libre Online and talked about her WWE debut on June 30th, 2003 where she won a seven-woman battle royal to win the championship.

“I get into WWE thinking my dream came true and I got fired after two years, so I literally quit wrestling,” Kim said (per Wrestling Inc). “I will always be grateful for winning the WWE Women’s Championship on my first night. I’m grateful. But, at the same time, when you fight for something for so long and work so hard and having that first Knockouts Championship, that really showed me that’s such a sweeter moment when you fight for it.”

Kim’s WWE run came to an end in 2004, after which she went to Impact Wrestling and helped build up the Knockouts Division. She returned to WWE for a three year run from 2008 through 2011 before making her way back to Impact, where she remains as a producer following her in-ring retirement in April of 2019.